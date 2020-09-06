Ukraine accuses pro-Russian separatists of violating ceasefire
Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine on Sunday violated a ceasefire with government forces, wounding one soldier, the Ukrainian military said. Rebel officials were unavailable for immediate comments. The Ukrainian military said the attack indicated the pro-Russian forces wanted to disrupt an agreement reached by the two sides and OSCE negotiators for a full ceasefire from July 27.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 20:02 IST
Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine on Sunday violated a ceasefire with government forces, wounding one soldier, the Ukrainian military said. The rebel forces opened fire with a grenade launcher on troops in the Krasnohorivka area, the military said in a statement. Rebel officials were unavailable for immediate comments.
The Ukrainian military said the attack indicated the pro-Russian forces wanted to disrupt an agreement reached by the two sides and OSCE negotiators for a full ceasefire from July 27. The simmering conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. Major combat ended with a truce agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk in 2015, but sporadic clashes still regularly kill civilians, Ukrainian soldiers, and separatists.
