Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-MP Bansal urges Kirron Kher to get funds for Chandigarh

Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal has urged the Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher to use her good offices with the Government of India, Governor Punjab and Administrator, U.T., Chandigarh, V.P Singh Badnore and the BJP leadership to ensure that the people of Chandigarh do not suffer due to the apathy of the Centre in allocation of resources to the City, including the Municipal Corporation.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-09-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 20:41 IST
Ex-MP Bansal urges Kirron Kher to get funds for Chandigarh
Pawan Kumar Bansal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal has urged the Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher to use her good offices with the Government of India, Governor Punjab and Administrator, U.T., Chandigarh, V.P Singh Badnore and the BJP leadership to ensure that the people of Chandigarh do not suffer due to the apathy of the Centre in the allocation of resources to the City, including the Municipal Corporation. According to an official release, Bansal recalled that the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission recommended for M.C. an allocation to the tune of 30 per cent of the receipts of U.T. The Corporation sought Rs 1,073 crore for the current year but was allocated a measly Rs 425 crore.

While it was already reeling under severe financial crisis, a further cut of 20 per cent was slapped, bringing the allocation down to Rs.340 crores. Bansal reminded Kher that this amount is lower than the grant-in-aid to the Corporation seven years back in the year 2013-14, when it stood at Rs.359 crores. The direct impact of this is on condition of roads and all other civic services in the City, according to the release. "Instead of a minimum annual enhancement of 10 per cent, Plan head allocation of Rs 813 crore to Chandigarh in the last UPA interim budget in 2014-15 has been brought down to Rs 494.14 crore (Capital) in the budget for the year 2020-21 i.e. a dismal 60 per cent of what it should have been in 2014-15," said Bansal

"Chandigarh deserves a better treatment and not this abject neglect", he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Typhoon Haishen hammers southern Japan with high winds and power outages

Typhoon Haishen battered Japans southern mainland with powerful winds and drenching rain, cutting power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting authorities to call for some 1.8 million people to evacuate. Haishen was drawing closer to t...

Belarusian authorities say at least 100 protesters detained: Interfax

The Belarusian authorities detained at least 100 protesters on Sunday across the country, Russias Interfax news agency reported, citing the interior ministry of Belarus.Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Belarus demanding th...

Two NSCN insurgents held in Arunachal's Changlang

Two hardcore insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland NSCN were apprehended in a special operation carried out by the security forces. The operation was launched by the joint team of the police, 171 Battalion Central Reserve...

Body of policeman recovered, days after vehicle falls into Chenab

The body of a policeman, who was among eight people who went missing after their vehicle fell into the Chenab river a week ago, was recovered on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, police said. The others are yet to be traced, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020