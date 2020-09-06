Telangana Cabinet meeting to be held on September 7
ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:11 IST
The Telangana Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow, September 7, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, according to an official statement on Sunday.
The Cabinet meeting, according to the statement, will begin at 7:30 pm at Pragathi Bhavan.
The New Revenue Act and other Bills to be introduced are likely to be discussed during the meeting on Monday. (ANI)
