Pune: Inebriated cop's car involved in accident, 1 dead

One person died and four wereinjured in Balewadi area in Pune on Sunday afternoon after acar driven by a retired police official allegedly in aninebriated condition hit them, an official said

Sanjay Nikam (58) has been charged with culpablehomicide not amounting to murder and Chatushringi police isprobing the case, he said

"Nikam, who was drunk, first hit a bike and then wenton to hit other vehicles. One person died, four were injured,one of them grievously," said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputycommissioner of police, zone (III).