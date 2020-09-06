Body of policeman recovered, days after vehicle falls into Chenab

The body of a policeman, who was among eight people who went missing after their vehicle fell into the Chenab river a week ago, was recovered on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said. The others are yet to be traced, a police official said.

On August 31, a private passenger vehicle fell into the Chenab from the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Mehar in Ramban district, which borders Resai. The vehicle, which was coming from Jammu to Banihal, is also yet to be found, the official said, adding that it is believed that some of the bodies might be trapped inside the submerged vehicle.

The body of Constable Ashiq Hussain Ganie, a resident of Budgam, was found floating in the river near Gujjar Kothia village and was subsequently recovered, the police official said. Of the eight passengers, four were policemen, inclduing Ganie.

Head Constable Latief of Anantnag, Constable Altaf Ahad of Baramulla and Constable Hafeez Ahmad of Ramban are still missing. They were posted in different areas of Jammu and were returning home on leave.

The vehicle's driver Ajay Kumar of Reasi and passengers Sheshan Devi and her son Kuljeet Singh of Ramban and Arun Gupta of Bihar are missing since the accident. One policeman, Mehrajuddin of Srinagar, miraculously escaped the accident.