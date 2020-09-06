Turkey's Erdogan, EU's Michel discuss East Med - CNN Turk

Turkey's Erdogan, EU's Michel discuss East Med - CNN TurkReuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 22:38 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean on Sunday, CNN Turk reported.
NATO allies Turkey and Greece have been locked in a row over hydrocarbon exploration in the sea's disputed waters and the extent of their continental shelves. There was no official confirmation of the talks.