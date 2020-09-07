Two drug peddlers arrested
Two people including a Nigerian national were arrested with drugs worth Rs 13 lakh, police said on Monday. The duo, identified as Ogologo (35), a Nigerian residing in Agara in Bengaluru, and Samson Sagay Raj (24), a resident of Halasuru in the city, were arrested with 500 grams of cannabis, 20 grams of MDMA, 10 Ecstasy pills and 530 grams of hashish oil, police said. They were allegedly selling drugs near the BMS Engineering Hostel under the Hanumanthanagar police station, the police said.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:40 IST
Two people including a Nigerian national were arrested with drugs worth Rs 13 lakh, police said on Monday. The duo, identified as Ogologo (35), a Nigerian residing in Agara in Bengaluru, and Samson Sagay Raj (24), a resident of Halasuru in the city, were arrested with 500 grams of cannabis, 20 grams of MDMA, 10 Ecstasy pills and 530 grams of hashish oil, police said.
They were allegedly selling drugs near the BMS Engineering Hostel under the Hanumanthanagar police station, the police said. Police have recently intensified its crackdown on drug traffickers and peddlers after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three persons from Kerala in the city with a huge consignment.
Besides this, the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru city police arrested six people including film actress Ragini Dwivedi for supplying drugs in the high-end parties.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.
ALSO READ
Sandalwood Drug scandal: CCB raids actress Ragini Dwivedi's
Kannada film industry drug abuse: CCB summons actress Ragini Dwivedi
Bengaluru: CCB detains actress Ragini Dwivedi for questioning in drug case
Bengaluru drug racket: actress Ragini Dwivedi,11 others booked under NDPS Act
CCB conducts searches at Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi's residence in Bengaluru