UP: Man lynched in police presence after he kills teacher

An angry mob thrashed a man to death at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Monday, apparently in the presence of policemen who had arrived after he allegedly shot dead a teacher. A video clip on social media shows policemen in riot gear, failing to stop some people from landing lathi blows on the man lying on the ground.

The incident took place at Rampur Bangra village of the Taryasujan area around 8 am, police said. When asked about the video clip, they said "all angles" will be taken care of during the probe. According to Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra, the man had visited the residence of Sudhir Kumar Singh around 8 am in the morning, claiming to be a friend of his elder brother. “As Singh was taking a bath, he waited for him and had tea. As soon as Singh came out, he shot him dead," the SP said. Hearing the cries of women, some villagers gathered there but the accused went to the terrace of the house and continued firing, the SP added. “Meanwhile, police reached the spot but he continued firing and when they retaliated from the terrace of another house, he came down and tried to hide in a room,” the SP said. “But the locals gathered there broke open door and thrashed him,” he said, adding that by the time police could take him in custody, he had died.

Taryasujan SHO Harendra Mishra said the man aged around 25 and his brother told police over the phone that his name was Aryaman Yadav, a resident Of Nanda Nagar Dargahi in Gorakhpur district. The pistol used by him in the crime has been recovered, he added. Police said Sudhir Kumar Singh was teacher in Bihar and the motive of the murder is yet to be found.