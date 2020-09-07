Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Man lynched in police presence after he kills teacher

An angry mob thrashed a man to death at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Monday, apparently in the presence of policemen who had arrived after he allegedly shot dead a teacher.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:43 IST
UP: Man lynched in police presence after he kills teacher

An angry mob thrashed a man to death at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Monday, apparently in the presence of policemen who had arrived after he allegedly shot dead a teacher. A video clip on social media shows policemen in riot gear, failing to stop some people from landing lathi blows on the man lying on the ground.

The incident took place at Rampur Bangra village of the Taryasujan area around 8 am, police said. When asked about the video clip, they said "all angles" will be taken care of during the probe. According to Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra, the man had visited the residence of Sudhir Kumar Singh around 8 am in the morning, claiming to be a friend of his elder brother. “As Singh was taking a bath, he waited for him and had tea. As soon as Singh came out, he shot him dead," the SP said. Hearing the cries of women, some villagers gathered there but the accused went to the terrace of the house and continued firing, the SP added. “Meanwhile, police reached the spot but he continued firing and when they retaliated from the terrace of another house, he came down and tried to hide in a room,” the SP said. “But the locals gathered there broke open door and thrashed him,” he said, adding that by the time police could take him in custody, he had died.

Taryasujan SHO Harendra Mishra said the man aged around 25 and his brother told police over the phone that his name was Aryaman Yadav, a resident Of Nanda Nagar Dargahi in Gorakhpur district. The pistol used by him in the crime has been recovered, he added. Police said Sudhir Kumar Singh was teacher in Bihar and the motive of the murder is yet to be found.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sena MLA seeks House resolution for action against Kangana

Mumbai, Sep 7 PTIShiv Sena MLA PratapSarnaik on Monday demanded a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a legal action against actress Kangana Ranaut, who he said has maligned the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai t...

UAE planning first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22 - source

The United Arab Emirates is planning to make its first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22 to build up the countries agreement to normalise relations, a source familiar with the provisional itinerary said on Monday.Israeli officials declin...

Telecom subscriber base continues to decline for third month in a row: Ind-Ra

The telecom industrys subscriber base continued to decline month-on-month in May for the third month in a row due to outbreak of COVID-19, which led to issues like movement of migrant labourers to their home towns and SIM card consolidation...

India overtakes Brazil in coronavirus infections, some rail services resume

India overtook Brazil in coronavirus infection numbers on Monday, making it second only to the United States after a record jump, but the government resumed underground train services and announced plans to re-open the Taj Mahal this month....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020