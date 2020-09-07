Crude bomb explosion: Forensic team collects samples from site of blast; one held

The owner of a house, where crude bombs exploded killing two persons and injuring one, in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, was arrested on Monday, a senior police officer said. A team of forensic experts have collected samples from the site of the blast, on the northern fringes of the city, and its findings would help determine the cause of the explosion, he said.

"We have arrested the owner of the house, where the explosion occurred. We are questioning him to find out who else are involved, and why did he have bombs at his residence," a senior police officer, who visited the blast site, said. Asked if bombs were being manufactured at the site of the explosion, he said all that information would be available after the forensic team completes its examination.

"It all depends on the forensic test report... The picture will be clear once we get the report. It'll also help in our investigation," the officer said. Two persons were killed and another seriously injured after crude bombs exploded in a shanty in Kamarhati area of the district on Sunday evening.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police sources said..