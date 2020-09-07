Left Menu
Coronavirus: Punjab CM orders crackdown on rumour-mongers

In a COVID review meeting chaired by the CM, DGP Gupta said eight FIRs have been registered over the past 10 days against those spreading rumours and circulating false and misleading videos that are preventing people from availing proper medical treatment at health facilities. Gupta said the cases have been registered in Patiala, Ferozepur, Mansa, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana-Rural, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Moga.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:30 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday directed the state police chief to crack down on rumour-mongers spreading misinformation among people about the COVID-19 pandemic through social media. The CM asked Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to monitor statements being issued by “anti-India operators working from abroad” and register cases against people spreading rumours on social media.

He directed the DGP to initiate the process of getting these entities banned in India, according to a government release. In a COVID review meeting chaired by the CM, DGP Gupta said eight FIRs have been registered over the past 10 days against those spreading rumours and circulating false and misleading videos that are preventing people from availing proper medical treatment at health facilities.

Gupta said the cases have been registered in Patiala, Ferozepur, Mansa, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana-Rural, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Moga. Circulation of several rumours, including the alleged organ harvesting of coronavirus patients, have posed a new challenge to the Punjab Health department as people in some villages have even prevented medical teams from collecting samples. Criminal cases have also been registered in Ludhiana and Phagwara (Kapurthala) against people holding parties despite the government's prohibitory orders.

So far, over 50 people, including the owner of a resort, have been arrested for holding a pool party in Ludhiana, said the DGP..

