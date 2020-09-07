Torrential rains claim 246 lives in Pakistan since June
Torrential rains have claimed 246 lives and injured 170 others in Pakistan since June when the monsoon began in the country, the disaster management agency said on Monday Every year, Pakistan struggles to cope with the annual monsoon deluge and other rain-related incidents. The monsoon weather system annually brings incessant rains across the subcontinent, including Pakistan, killing people and damaging properties.
Every year, Pakistan struggles to cope with the annual monsoon deluge and other rain-related incidents. The monsoon season runs from June-July through September. The National Disaster Management Authority, the official body to tackle disasters, said that so far 105 people died in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 84 in Sindh, 20 in Balochistan, 16 in Punjab, 11 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 10 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “Those killed include 106 men, 39 women and 89 children,” it said
The NDMA reported that 1,365 houses were fully damaged across the country while another 1,265 partially damaged. The monsoon weather system annually brings incessant rains across the subcontinent, including Pakistan, killing people and damaging properties. But it is also a natural source of water needed to replenish reservoirs and sustain agriculture.
