HC asks DM to forward representation on inclusion of migrant workers in job scheme to Centre

The Calcutta High Court has directed the district magistrate (DM) of Purulia to look into a representation to be submitted by a petitioner, and forward it to the Union Rural Development Ministry for inclusion of migrant workers returning to the district in Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan of the Centre. Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is a job scheme for migrant workers launched by the central government on June 20.

Nearly 39,000 migrant workers have returned to their villages in Purulia district owing to COVID-19 pandemic, and they are eligible to be brought under the scheme, petitioner Nepal Mahata claimed. Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Y J Dastur submitted before a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice S Dasgupta that the representation should reach the ministry through proper channel.

Dastur also pointed out that the district magistrate will have to take cognisance of any such prayer and, if the officer finds it necessary to be forwarded, it has to be done with requisite reports and comments to the Rural Development or any other ministry. The division bench directed that if the petitioner files an application before the Purulia district magistrate seeking inclusion of migrant workers in the Garib Kalyan Abhiyaan, the officer will look into it and forward it to the competent authorities in the Government of India with requisite comments.

"Let this be done within a period of three weeks of receipt of any such representation from the petitioner provided the petitioner makes such representation within a period of one week from today," the court said in its September 3 order..