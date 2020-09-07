Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Man lynched in police presence after he kills teacher, SHO suspended

Following the incident, the SHO of Taryasujan police station under whose jurisdiction the double murder took place was suspended and a probe was ordered against the erring policemen, an official said. A video clip on social media showed policemen present at the scene in riot gear but unable to stop people from raining lathi blows on the man lying on the ground.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:08 IST
UP: Man lynched in police presence after he kills teacher, SHO suspended

An angry mob thrashed a man to death at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Monday, allegedly in the presence of police which had arrived there after he shot dead a school teacher. Following the incident, the SHO of Taryasujan police station under whose jurisdiction the double murder took place was suspended and a probe was ordered against the erring policemen, an official said.

A video clip on social media showed policemen present at the scene in riot gear but unable to stop people from raining lathi blows on the man lying on the ground. The incident took place at Rampur Bangra village of the Taryasujan area around 8 am, police said.

The teacher, Sudhir Kumar Singh (28), a resident of Rampur Bangra village under Taryasujan police station limit in Kushinagar district was teaching in a junior high school (class 6 to class 8) in Bihar. The incident triggered the opposition parties criticism over law and order in the state. When asked about the video clip, police said "all angles" will be taken care of during the probe.

According to Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra, the man had visited the residence of Sudhir Kumar Singh around 8 am, claiming to be a friend of his elder brother. "As Singh was taking a bath, he waited for him and had tea. As soon as Singh came out, he shot him dead," the SP said.

Hearing the cries of women, some villagers gathered there but the accused went to the terrace of the house and continued firing, the SP added. "Meanwhile, the police reached the spot but he continued firing and when they retaliated from the terrace of another house, he came down and tried to hide in a room," the SP said.

"But the locals gathered there, broke open the door and thrashed him," he said, adding by the time police could take him in custody, he had died. Taryasujan SHO Harendra Mishra said that the man was around 25 years old and was a resident of Nanda Nagar Dargahi in Gorakhpur district. His brother told police over the phone that his name was Aryaman Yadav, the SHO added.

The police reached the spot and took both the bodies in their charge. The pistol used by the assailant too has been recovered, he added. Police said that the motive of the murder is yet to be found. "Taryasujan SHO Harendra Mishra has been suspended and a probe committee has been constituted against him and other policemen of the police station for not being able to protect the accused. Action will be taken after the report," SP Vinod Kumar Mishra said. Hitting out at the UP government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a Hindi tweet, "There were tight security arrangements for the important persons yesterday in Kushinagar and today everything is missing. A teacher has been shot dead. Sad.” “If the entire police is engaged in VVIP security, what will happen to law and order? The public is asking if there is any saviour for us in UP?" Reacting to the incident, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s national secretary Anupam Mishra said, "It is very shocking that there is no law and order in the state. The UP Government has failed to control crime, and people have lost their trust in the administration." PTI CORR ABN NAV RAX RAX

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID cases and death toll creeps up

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 4,203 compared with the previous day to stand at a total of 328,980, the French health ministry said on Monday.The number of deaths also rose by 25 over the last 24 hours...

6 workers fall sick after gas leak from factory in Maha

At least half a dozen workers fell ill on Monday after being exposed to a toxic gas that leaked from a factory in the MIDC industrial estate in Boisar here in Maharashtra, fire brigade officials said. An officer at the Boisar MIDC fire stat...

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who still resides in the kingdom, announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals f...

French Open to allow spectators amid COVID-19 concerns

The organisers of the upcoming French Open on Monday confirmed that spectators would be allowed inside the stadium despite the concerns regarding the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. The French Open is scheduled from Sept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020