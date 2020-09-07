Truck driver from Punjab held with 191 kg poppy in Jammu

Truck driver from Punjab held with 191 kg poppy in JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:45 IST
Police arrested a trucker and foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to Punjab from Kashmir by effecting recovery of 191 kilograms of poppy in the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said
A team from Jhajjar Kotli police station stopped a truck on the highway at Suketar area and recovered 191 kg of poppy from the vehicle when it was thoroughly searched, they added
The accused identified as Lovepreet Singh of Amritsar was arrested and a case registered against him, they said.
ALSO READ
1.12 kg heroin seized from 5 farmers along Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran
50 deaths, 1,136 fresh virus cases in Punjab; infection tally 41,779
1516 new COVID cases in Punjab, 43 deaths
Wanted drug smuggler arrested in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Huts, cafeteria, trekking camps coming up at Kashmir's Chattpal tourist destination