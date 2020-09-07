UP: Interstate liquor smuggler gets 2-year jail term

A special court here convicted a member of an interstate liquor smuggling gang on Monday to two years in jail in a bootlegging case from 2017. Apart from the conviction, Judge Ram Sudh Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the gangster Inderjit Singh, who is a native of Ludhiana in Punjab.

The convict was sentenced after being held guilty under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act. According to the judge, Inderjit was involved in several cases of liquor smuggling following which he was booked at Purkazi police station in 2017.