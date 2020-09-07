After robbery, criminals exchange fire with police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

An exchange of fire took place between criminals and police after a robbery incident here on Monday. Speaking to media, SSP, Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant said, "It was reported that a few persons came to rob a Hero Honda agency under Motipur police station area. When the criminals were fleeing with the looted money, the police arrived and an exchange of fire ensued. The criminals fired at the police who retaliated."

"One robber and one policeman were injured in the firing and they have been sent to a hospital. Two accused have been arrested and two have managed to escape from the spot," the SP said. 'One carbine, two pistols, one country-made weapon and motorcycles of the accused have been recovered," said Jayant Kant. (ANI)