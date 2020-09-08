Left Menu
Rajasthan: 5 detained for looting Rs 5 lakh from man, killing him

According to the police, one of the accused was known to the victim. Nihil Guptal was shot dead on Monday when he was going to deposit the cash in a bank in Jaipur. The accused then fled with the cash, Additional DCP (West) Bajrang Singh said. A car hired by the accused after the incident has also been seized, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:42 IST
Five persons were detained on Tuesday for allegedly looting Rs 5 lakh from a man and shooting him dead here, police said. According to the police, one of the accused was known to the victim.

Nihil Guptal was shot dead on Monday when he was going to deposit the cash in a bank in Jaipur. The accused then fled with the cash, Additional DCP (West) Bajrang Singh said. A car hired by the accused after the incident has also been seized, he said.

