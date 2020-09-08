China says Indian troops illegally crossed line of control and fired first

China says Indian troops illegally crossed line of control and fired firstReuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:51 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday Indian troops illegally crossed a line of control on their shared border and were first to fire warning shots in a serious military provocation. India and China have accused each other of firing into the air during a confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed nations.
China urged India to discipline its frontline troops, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a news conference in Beijing. Both sides have long observed a protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive, undemarcated frontier, though this agreement has not prevented casualties.
ALSO READ
China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 8th day without local infections
Great human who had no parallels in Indian polity: Shah on Jaitley's death anniversary
Start-up firms lead gains in China stocks on reform cheer; Hong Kong up
Takuma Sato wins his second Indianapolis 500 at empty track
In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact