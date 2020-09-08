Left Menu
BOM3 MH-SUSHANT-RHEA-LD FIR FIR against Sushant's sisters, doctor after Rhea's complaint Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered an FIR against actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and others for abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy by prescribing him medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official said on Tuesday. BOM5 MH-SUSHANT-NCB-RHEA Sushant case: Rhea appears before NCB for third day in row Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau for the third consecutive day on Tuesday for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:09 IST
Following are the top stories at 2 pm NATION DEL25 SINOINDIA-ARMY Indian Army rejects Chinese PLA's allegations of provocation by its troops on LAC in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday said it has not transgressed across the Line of Actual Control(LAC) or resorted to use of any aggressive means including firing as it strongly rejected allegations of the China's PLA of military provocation in eastern Ladakh. DEL27 PM World now paying more attention to India: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for inculcating the habit of reading books among the new generation, saying it is imperative in this age of text, tweet and "Google guru" that they are not weaned away from gaining serious knowledge.

DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES Single-day spike in COVID-19 cases dips to 75,809; record 1,133 fatalities push death toll to 72,775 New Delhi: Recording over 90,000 new cases for two days in a row, India's COVID-19 tally rose by 75,809 in the last 24 hours to reach 42,80,422 on Tuesday, while a record 1,133 fatalities took the death toll to 72,775, the Union health ministry data showed.

BOM5 MH-SUSHANT-NCB-RHEA Sushant case: Rhea appears before NCB for third day in row Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau for the third consecutive day on Tuesday for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. BOM6 MH-KANGANA-BMC BMC posts notice on illegal construction at Kangana's bungalow Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Tuesday posted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here, pointing out many alterations undertaken there without the civic body's approval.

LEGAL LGD4 RAJPUT-LAWYER FIR lodged by Mumbai Police illegal, will take serious action: Sushant's family lawyer New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh Tuesday alleged that the FIR registered by Mumbai Police against Rajput's sisters and others on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint is illegal and they will take serious action in the matter. BUSINESS DEL29 BIZ-LD FITCH-ECONOMY Indian economy to contract 10.5 pc in FY21; COVID-19 spread disrupting eco activity: Fitch New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Tuesday slashed India's FY21 growth projection to (-) 10.5 per cent, from (-) 5 per cent estimated earlier, saying the continued spread of the virus and imposition of sporadic shutdowns across the country has disrupted economic activity.

FOREIGN FGN14 CHINA-INDIAN-STUDENTS China asks Indian students to stay in touch with their Chinese colleges for info to return Beijing: China has asked hundreds of Indian students stranded back home due to the coronavirus pandemic to remain in touch with their respective colleges and follow instructions to protect their academic progress through online courses as foreign students are still not allowed to enter the country. By K J M Varma FGN6 US-INDIA-ISRAEL India, US, Israel collaborating in 5G tech: Official Washington: India, Israel and the United States have begun collaboration in developmental area, and in next generation of emerging technologies, including a transparent, open, reliable and secure 5G communication network, a top official has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 AUS-CHINA-LD JOURNOS Last 2 Australian journalists flown out of China amid diplomatic standoff Melbourne, Sep 8 (PTI) Two journalists from Australia working in China have been evacuated after they were questioned by Chinese police and were forced to seek refuge in Australian diplomatic missions in the communist nation amidst a diplomatic standoff between Canberra and Beijing. By Natasha Chaku NSD NSD.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Reliance Industries Ltds new oil-to-chemical business unit will hold its oil refinery and petrochemical assets and retail fuel business but not upstream oil and gas producing fields such as KG-D6 and textiles business, the firm said detaili...

Border Security Force has apprehended a Bangladeshi national when he was allegedly trying to smuggle cattle to the neighbouring country through a river route in Malda district, a BSF statement said on Tuesday. Acting on specific input, BSF ...

State Bank of India is planning to launch a loan product, SAFAL, primarily focussed on organic cotton growers who dont have any credit history, said a top official of the countrys largest lender. The bank is using Artificial Intelligence AI...

A court here on Tuesday remandedDeepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO ChandaKochhar, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate EDtill September 19 in a money laundering caseDeepak Kochhar was arrested here on Monday undersect...
