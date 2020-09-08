Following are the top stories at 2 pm NATION DEL25 SINOINDIA-ARMY Indian Army rejects Chinese PLA's allegations of provocation by its troops on LAC in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday said it has not transgressed across the Line of Actual Control(LAC) or resorted to use of any aggressive means including firing as it strongly rejected allegations of the China's PLA of military provocation in eastern Ladakh. DEL27 PM World now paying more attention to India: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for inculcating the habit of reading books among the new generation, saying it is imperative in this age of text, tweet and "Google guru" that they are not weaned away from gaining serious knowledge.

DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES Single-day spike in COVID-19 cases dips to 75,809; record 1,133 fatalities push death toll to 72,775 New Delhi: Recording over 90,000 new cases for two days in a row, India's COVID-19 tally rose by 75,809 in the last 24 hours to reach 42,80,422 on Tuesday, while a record 1,133 fatalities took the death toll to 72,775, the Union health ministry data showed. BOM3 MH-SUSHANT-RHEA-LD FIR FIR against Sushant's sisters, doctor after Rhea's complaint Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered an FIR against actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and others for abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy by prescribing him medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official said on Tuesday.

BOM5 MH-SUSHANT-NCB-RHEA Sushant case: Rhea appears before NCB for third day in row Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau for the third consecutive day on Tuesday for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. BOM6 MH-KANGANA-BMC BMC posts notice on illegal construction at Kangana's bungalow Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Tuesday posted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here, pointing out many alterations undertaken there without the civic body's approval.

LEGAL LGD4 RAJPUT-LAWYER FIR lodged by Mumbai Police illegal, will take serious action: Sushant's family lawyer New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh Tuesday alleged that the FIR registered by Mumbai Police against Rajput's sisters and others on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint is illegal and they will take serious action in the matter. BUSINESS DEL29 BIZ-LD FITCH-ECONOMY Indian economy to contract 10.5 pc in FY21; COVID-19 spread disrupting eco activity: Fitch New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Tuesday slashed India's FY21 growth projection to (-) 10.5 per cent, from (-) 5 per cent estimated earlier, saying the continued spread of the virus and imposition of sporadic shutdowns across the country has disrupted economic activity.

FOREIGN FGN14 CHINA-INDIAN-STUDENTS China asks Indian students to stay in touch with their Chinese colleges for info to return Beijing: China has asked hundreds of Indian students stranded back home due to the coronavirus pandemic to remain in touch with their respective colleges and follow instructions to protect their academic progress through online courses as foreign students are still not allowed to enter the country. By K J M Varma FGN6 US-INDIA-ISRAEL India, US, Israel collaborating in 5G tech: Official Washington: India, Israel and the United States have begun collaboration in developmental area, and in next generation of emerging technologies, including a transparent, open, reliable and secure 5G communication network, a top official has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 AUS-CHINA-LD JOURNOS Last 2 Australian journalists flown out of China amid diplomatic standoff Melbourne, Sep 8 (PTI) Two journalists from Australia working in China have been evacuated after they were questioned by Chinese police and were forced to seek refuge in Australian diplomatic missions in the communist nation amidst a diplomatic standoff between Canberra and Beijing. By Natasha Chaku NSD NSD.