Man held for assaulting, robbing woman

A 22-year-old man was arrested for robbing a woman of her valuables and assaulting her at her home in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The accused Shahnawaj alias Sonu, a resident of Jamia Nagar, was identified with the help of CCTV footage, they said, adding that the incident took place on September 5. The woman in her complaint said she was alone at her home with her six-month-old child when an unknown man barged into her house, hit on her head, took her mobile phone, ornaments and Rs 8,000 and fled. Based on her complaint, a case of robbery was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station and investigation was initiated, said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast).

During investigation, CCTV cameras of nearby areas were checked. In one of the footage, a man wearing blue T-shirt and jeans was found lurking in the area in a suspicious manner. He was spotted running away from the house towards the Dhobi Ghat area, he said. A trap was laid near Dhobi Ghat and the accused was arrested. During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was a drug addict and did not have a job. He used to commit robberies and sell the stolen items to earn money, the DCP said.

The police claimed to have recovered a mobile phone, golden pendent and Rs 4,600 in cash from his home..