Dharmendra Pradhan requests Railway Minister for resumption of 'Shramik Special' trains

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, for the resumption of "Shramik Special" trains from Odisha to Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, for migrant workers to return to their workplaces.

"Keeping in mind the need to re-ignite our economy and the plight of migrant workers in Odisha who are in urgent need of a livelihood. I request your personal intervention for restarting of Shramik Special Trains from Odisha to States like Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra at the earliest," Pradhan wrote in the letter.

The Indian Railways started operating the Shramik Special trains since May 1, 2020, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)