Maha: Cop commits suicide with service revolver in Jalna

An assistant sub-inspector ofpolice allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday morning byshooting himself with his service revolver in Jalna district,some 60 kilometres from here, an official said

ASI Subhash Gaikwad (54) ended his life in the officecomplex of the superintendent of police and probe was on tofind out why he took the extreme step, Dy SP Sudhir Khiradkartold PTI.