India weighing Russian offer for Sputnik-V vaccine trial, manufacturing - official

India weighing Russian offer for Sputnik-V vaccine trial, manufacturing - officialReuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:16 IST
India has received an offer from Russia to conduct a trial and manufacture its "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine, with several Indian companies currently studying the proposal, an Indian government official said on Tuesday.
"The government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a friend," said V. K. Paul, member of the Indian federal government think-tank NITI Aayog.
The outcome of discussions on the offer were expected soon, he added.
