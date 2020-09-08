Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand: Committed to serve country, say villagers near Sino-India border

“We have a strong sense of commitment towards the nation and its armed forces,” he added. Recalling the 1962 War, Napalchayal said when Chinese troops reached near the Darma, Vyas and Johar valleys in the district, villagers helped the Army carry ammunition and food to border posts on sheep and mules.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:42 IST
Uttarakhand: Committed to serve country, say villagers near Sino-India border

Amid tensions on the Line of Actual Control between India and China, villagers in border areas of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh recalled the 1962 War and said they were committed to serve the country. "We are ready to face the enemy whenever the Army needs our help,” 80-year-old Gopal Singh Napalchayal, a resident of Napalchu village in Vyas Valley, said. “We have a strong sense of commitment towards the nation and its armed forces,” he added.

Recalling the 1962 War, Napalchayal said when Chinese troops reached near the Darma, Vyas and Johar valleys in the district, villagers helped the Army carry ammunition and food to border posts on sheep and mules. “Our women donated their gold and silver ornaments to help the nation,” he said. “It was time for our winter migration after harvesting our crop in October when the War with China began in 1962 but our villagers decided to remain here,” he recalled, adding that they did not vacate their villages till the conflict ended. “We used to come down to Chiyalekh Malpa and Jipti camps to carry ammunition to our shoulders up to Garbiyans from where it used to be taken to the last posts on sheep back,“ Napalchayal said. Johar Valley villagers said they draw their inspiration from the late Laxman Singh Jangpangi, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 1959 for his services to the nation as an Indian trade agent in Gartok town of Tibet.

“He was the first Indian who had informed the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of the ill-intentions of the Chinese,” said Sriram Singh Dharmashaktu, a resident of upper Johar Valley. According to Dharmashaktu, villagers of the Shauka community in high-altitude areas carried all military essentials from the lower areas on their shoulders up to Munsiyari from where these were carried on sheep back to border posts.

“This time, the military infrastructure and air connectivity to border posts is far more improved but if needed, villagers in Johar Valley are fully prepared to make any sacrifice for their motherland," Dharmashaktu said. Meanwhile, an official claimed that of the three significant border roads in the region, the stretch to Lipulekh Pass has been completed. “The one leading to the border post in Darma Valley is nearing completion while only a small portion of the stretch in Johar Valley remains to be completed," he said.

A 55-km-long motorable road from Munsiyari to Milam is also likely to be completed by next year, he said. “Major portion of the road has been constructed from both sides and civilian vehicles are plying on it,” BRO Chief Engineer Vimal Goswami said.

According to a defence expert, in recent years, the construction of military infrastructure on the Sino-India border has been speeded up. “If we had perceived the Chinese threat earlier, we would have been even better prepared in terms of military infrastructure,” said Lt Gen (Retd) M C Bhandari, an Army spokesperson during the Kargil War.

According to him, the air connectivity along the India-China border is 100 times better than 1962. “We are in a position to land all types of helicopter in the border regions of Darma, Vyas and Johar Valleys to support to our troops," he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CPM workers swim, fish on road to stage protest in Vizianagaram

Workers of Communist Party of India Marxist staged a unique protest against the state government. The workers were protesting after the water was accumulated in the potholes in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. As a part of the protest, CPM...

Sushant's father files complaint against actor's psychiatrist for disclosing medical condition

KK Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has written a complaint letter to the Medical Council of India against the actors psychiatrist Dr Susan Walker for alleged misconduct by disclosing his medical condition. KK Singh, in his...

NGT directs committee to submit report on supply of water for gardening in public parks

The National Green Tribunal has directed a committee to verify and inform if ground water is being used for gardening in public parks by the civic bodies. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked officials from the Central P...

Delhi cab driver's death in UP: Culprits untraced; kin allege hate crime, cops deny

With no arrests yet nearly two days since the fatal attack on a Delhi-based cab driver, his family alleged it was a hate crime, but the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police denied the claim. The police, however, also said they are probing all point...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020