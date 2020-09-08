Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Two Myanmar soldiers taken to the Hague after confessing to Rohingya killings: reports

Two Myanmar soldiers have been taken to The Hague after confessing to murdering minority Rohingya Muslims during a 2017 crackdown, two news organisations and a rights group reported on Tuesday. The two men admitted to killing dozens of villagers in northern Rakhine state and burying them in mass graves, according to the New York Times, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the non-profit Fortify Rights, citing statements the men made on videos filmed in Myanmar this year. Concern, relief as Spanish children return to school

Wearing colourful masks, the pupils of the Mariano Jose de Larra primary school in Madrid laughed and played on Tuesday morning before their teachers made them form two lines at the gates to measure their temperature. It was the first day back at school for millions of Spanish children after a six-month break, bringing parents feelings of both relief and worry about a possible rise in coronavirus infections. Belgium seeks new name for road tunnel as it takes on colonial past

Brussels has asked its residents to pick a new name for the King Leopold II road tunnel in a step aimed at coming to terms with Belgium's colonial past and addressing gender inequality. A statue of Leopold II - whose colonial rule at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries cost millions of lives in central Africa - was removed by activists in Brussels in June amid Black Lives Matter protests. Missing Belarusian protest leader detained trying to enter Ukraine: border service

Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova was detained while trying to enter Ukraine in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Belarusian border official told Reuters, a day after her allies said she had been grabbed off the street by masked men. The circumstances of her attempted journey to Ukraine were not immediately clear, with some media reports initially suggesting she had made it across the border, something border guards on both sides later denied. Japan's Suga says coronavirus will take priority in deciding on snap election

As Japan's ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race on Tuesday, frontrunner and chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said that preventing the spread of the coronavirus should take priority in any decision to call a snap election. Suga, a favourite to succeed incumbent Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down due to poor health, also stressed that the biggest job for the new prime minister will be to revive the coronavirus-ravaged economy. Australia flies journalists out of China after questioning

Two Australian foreign correspondents were flown out of China for their safety, helped by Australian consular officials after being questioned by China's state security ministry, the Australian government said on Tuesday. The correspondents for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the Australian Financial Review (AFR) sought shelter in the embassy in Beijing and the consulate in Shanghai as diplomats negotiated with Chinese officials to allow them to leave the country, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said. India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed nations. Hundreds of troops are in eyeball-to-eyeball proximity along the remote border, which erupted in a clash in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers in hand-to-hand fighting. British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces new charge: state TV

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was summoned by an Iranian Revolutionary Court on Tuesday and informed about a new charge, state television reported. "Branch 15 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court summoned Nazanin Zaghari and her designated lawyer this morning and informed her of a new indictment," state television cited an unnamed official as saying on its website. Indonesia to U.S., China: Don't trap us in your rivalry

Indonesia's foreign minister Retno Marsudi cautioned the United States and China on Tuesday not to entangle her country in their regional struggle for influence, telling the two superpowers: "We don't want to get trapped by this rivalry." Retno, the chief diplomatic envoy for Southeast Asia's largest country, made the comment in an interview with Reuters ahead of a series of key meetings of regional foreign ministers this week, some of which will include their U.S. and China counterparts. In Brexit poker, Britain says it may break law in 'limited way'

Britain headed into a fresh round of Brexit trade talks on Tuesday acknowledging it could break international law but only in "a limited way" after reports it may undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union. As the pound fell on fears of a no-deal exit, the government's legal department head quit because he felt a plan to overwrite parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty signed in January was wrong.