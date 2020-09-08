Maharashtra Assembly prorogued after two-day session

The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ended here on Tuesday. Duration of the session had been curtailed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal read out the order of prorogation. The winter session of the legislature will start in Nagpur from December 7.

As many as 12 bills were passed on Monday and Tuesday, alongwith supplementary demands of Rs 29,000 crore. The session saw proceedings for 9 hours and 30 minutes while one hour and ten minutes were wasted due to adjournments, Assembly officials said.