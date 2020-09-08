Left Menu
Man absconding for 11 years arrested by J-K crime branch in Jammu

He was involved in a 2009 case of fraud and cheating through swiping machines by misusing counterfeit, cloned and illegally acquired credit cards, police said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:02 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police logo. Image Credit: ANI

A man accused of cheating people by cloning their credit cards was arrested on Tuesday from the Tallab Tillo area here after being on the run for the last 11 years, police said. Haritesh Sethi was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police during a raid in the area, they said

He was involved in a 2009 case of fraud and cheating through swiping machines by misusing counterfeit, cloned and illegally acquired credit cards, police said. Sethi was evading arrest despite a court issued warrant against him, they said.

