Telangana assembly passes resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao

The Telangana assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. The resolution described the late leader as the son of Telangana and a statesman and said he was the first person from South India to become the Prime Minister of the country.

It also called for the installation of his statue and portrait in parliament complex and renaming the central university in Hyderabad after the late leader. "Telangana Legislative Assembly unanimously resolves to request the central government to announce Bharat Ratna award after his demise to the son Telangana during the centenary celebrations," the resolution said.

The Telangana government earlier this year launched the birth centenary celebration of Narasimha Rao. The resolution said the late leader was the "architect of new economic reforms, distinctive diplomat, multilinguist, the greatest visionary who paved ways for bright progress of the country, icon of Indian politics" and a person with extraordinary intellect.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said if country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is the maker of modern India", PV Narasimha Rao is "maker of global India".

BJP leader NV Subhash hailed the resolution. "Today Telangana government passed a unanimous resolution in the state Assembly, requesting centre to confer Bharat Ratna upon PV Narasimha Rao. As his family member and a member of Telangana BJP, we appreciate the initiative," said Subhash, who is a grandson of Narasimha Rao. (ANI)