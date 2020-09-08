FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefs parliamentary panel on neighbourhood first policy

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday briefed the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs on the country's relations with nations that come under the ambit of the Neighbourhood First Policy. During the meeting, the panel's members questioned Shringla, who appeared before the committee, about the various issues related to the policy. Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh and the Maldives come under the ambit of the policy.

Opposition MP N K Premchandran asked about the country's declining relations with Nepal, while China is strengthening its relations with India's neighbouring nations, sources said. Responding to the question, the sources said, Shringla in detail explained India's relations with its neighbours and the measures taken to further strengthen them.

The foreign secretary also talked about various treaties and agreements of the country with its neighbours, they said. During the meeting, most members of the panel who were present were from the BJP. There were hardly any members of opposition parties. The panel is chaired by former Union minister and BJP MP PP Chaudhury.