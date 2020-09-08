Three arrested for Rs 50-lakh theft at electronics store

With the arrest of three persons, the Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the theft of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets worth Rs 50 lakh from a showroom in Kharghar. Two of the arrested are from Mumbai, the police said.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh told reporters that unidentified persons broke into the electronics showroom on August 30 night and made away with high-end mobile phones and other gadgets worth Rs 50 lakh. The Crime Branch of the Navi Mumbai police took up the probe and zeroed in on the accused.

The police gave their names as Rafi Ahmed Shaikh, 28, Shafique Ullha, 24, both from Mumbai, and Imran Mohammad, 25, a resident of Nalla Sopara in adjoining Palghar. Stolen goods worth Rs 45 lakh have been recovered from the trio, the police said.