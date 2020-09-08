Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rhea arrested in drugs case, sent in JC, bail plea rejected

After three days of interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, following which she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 23:36 IST
Rhea arrested in drugs case, sent in JC, bail plea rejected
Rhea Chakraborty (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

After three days of interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, following which she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court. The court rejected Chakraborty's bail application. The NCB told the court that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

The NCB, however, said it did not want her custody as it had already questioned her for three days. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they will approach sessions court for bail.

After producing her before the additional chief judicial magistrate through video link, the NCB told the court that she was confronted with all other accused including her brother Showik during her interrogation and facts in their statements were verified. Rhea disclosed her involvement in procurement of drugs for Rajput and related financial transactions and also her instructions to co-accused Sammuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty, it claimed.

"Therefore, it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drugs syndicate connected with drug supplies," the agency said. The sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act invoked against her include 8(c) (sale, possession or manufacture of banned drugs) and 20 (b) (ii) (possession or use of small quantity of banned drugs), as per her lawyers.

After the arrest, the 28-year-old Rhea was taken for medical tests including COVID-19 test to the civic-run Sion hospital in Central Mumbai. Before leaving for hospital in a vehicle with NCB officials, the actor, clad in black, waved at media persons. At the hospital, her antigen test for COVID-19 came out negative, officials said.

She was then taken to the NCB office in south Mumbai around 7.15 pm, to be produced before the court through video-conference. Speaking to media persons, Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB Deputy Director General, South West region, said the central agency had enough evidence to arrest her.

But no contraband was recovered from her and the NCB doesn't need her custody for interrogation, he said. "(The Persons) with whom we had to confront her, they were already in our custody. We are calling her for questioning for the last three days and after her interrogation we are satisfied," he said.

Earlier the NCB had arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Dipesh Sawant in the case. In the morning, when Rhea reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai around 10.30 for questioning, she was seen carrying a bag.

In her TV interviews, she has maintained that she never took drugs. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde called her arrest a "complete travesty of justice.

"Three central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and a person suffering from mental health issues," he added. Rajput, who allegedly hanged himself at his Bandra residence here on June 14, had been treated by five leading psychiatrists in the city, Maneshinde claimed.

Rhea was recently interrogated by a CBI probe team as she is the main accused in the abetment of suicide case filed by Rajput's father, and also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. She has denied all the allegations many times.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US sells ambassador home in Israel, securing Jerusalem move

The US Embassy said Tuesday the State Department has sold the ambassadors official residence near Tel Aviv a decision that cements the embassys controversial move to Jerusalem. In an announcement, the embassy did not identify the buyer or ...

Apple seeks damages from 'Fortnite' creator in App Store dispute

Apple Inc on Tuesday filed counter claims against Fortnite creator Epic Games asking for lost App Store fees and other damages, and seeking an order to stop the game maker from operating its own in-app payment system.Apple and Epic have bee...

Finance Ministers meet to refine ‘single ambitious menu’ for COVID-19 recovery and beyond

Amina Mohammed addressed ministers from the UNs 193 Member States during a virtual meeting on Tuesday to solidify a menu of policy options for post-pandemic recovery and beyond, which will be presented to world leaders later this month. A...

Netanyahu slams Israeli police amid report about cover-up

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the countrys law enforcement system on Tuesday, continuing a crusade to discredit those who have pressed corruption cases against him ahead of the resumption of his trial early next year. Neta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020