After Y plus category, Kangana Ranaut gets additional security in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that after assessment, besides the Y plus security, the DGP has decided to provide actor Kangana Ranaut with extra security at her house in the state. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to go to Mumbai on September 9. We are assessing the situation that might arise there. As far as Himachal Pradesh is considered, she is safe here. But despite that, we have directed DGP to give her proper security. After the assessment, the DGP has decided to place a guard at her house, and PSO (Personal Security Officer). In all, seven police personnel of Himachal Pradesh police will be present at her house."

"Moreover, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y+ security to her, 11 CRPF personnel have been deployed for the same," Thakur said. "Her sister called me and her father wrote to me after which this decision was taken. I also spoke to Kangana ji and she thanked me for the moral support at this time. She will return back to Himachal after 4-5 days," he added.

On Monday, Thakur had said that the state government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut after conducting a security assessment. The development comes a day after Ranaut's father wrote to the Chief Minister asking him to provide security for his daughter in the light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (ANI)