ED issues notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri over Kerala gold smuggling, Bengaluru drug cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, directing him to appear its Kochi office tomorrow in connection with gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 09-09-2020 04:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 04:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

On September 2, PK Firoz, one of the accused arrested in the drugs case alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri had close links with the drug smuggling accused.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

