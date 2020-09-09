ED issues notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri over Kerala gold smuggling, Bengaluru drug cases
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, directing him to appear its Kochi office tomorrow in connection with gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug case.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 09-09-2020 04:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 04:59 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, directing him to appear its Kochi office tomorrow in connection with gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug case.
On September 2, PK Firoz, one of the accused arrested in the drugs case alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri had close links with the drug smuggling accused.
The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Kerala HC rejects govt plea against CBI probe into murder of Cong workers
WeWork India provides 15,700 sq ft office space in Bengaluru to Khaitan & Co
Cong hails HC dismissal of Kerala govt plea against CBI probe into killing of 2 party workers
HC dismisses Kerala govt's appeal against CBI probe in Periya twin murder case
Coffee served in Kerala COVID ward by keeping kettle near