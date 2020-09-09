Harassed by in-laws, Guj woman kills self, two children

A 32-year-old woman allegedly threw her two children into a well before committing suicide due to harassment by her husband and in-laws at a village in Dahod district of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Nana Sarnaiya village, where Saraswati Damor allegedly threw her three-month-old son and five-year-old daughter into a well before jumping in herself on Tuesday, an official from Fatehpura police station said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's father, a case under sections 498 (B) (harassing a woman to meet unlawful demand) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been registered against her husband and in-laws, he said. Bodies of the deceased were recovered from the well and sent for post-mortem, the official added.