Delhi man hangs himself in Noida park

A Delhi-based man was found hanging from a tree in a park in Noida Sector-7 Wednesday, police said. Raju, aged around 50, who lived in Ashok Nagar of East Delhi, just across the Noida border, is suspected to have killed himself, they said.

"The body was hanging by a 'gamchha' that was used a noose," Rakesh Singh, the SHO of the local police station, said. "Raju lived in Ashok Nagar in Delhi but hailed from Bihar. He took the extreme step due to domestic conflicts, as per the initial investigation," Singh told PTI.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further proceedings are underway, the official added..