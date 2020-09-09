Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi man hangs himself in Noida park

Raju, aged around 50, who lived in Ashok Nagar of East Delhi, just across the Noida border, is suspected to have killed himself, they said. "The body was hanging by a 'gamchha' that was used a noose," Rakesh Singh, the SHO of the local police station, said. "Raju lived in Ashok Nagar in Delhi but hailed from Bihar.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:02 IST
Delhi man hangs himself in Noida park

A Delhi-based man was found hanging from a tree in a park in Noida Sector-7 Wednesday, police said. Raju, aged around 50, who lived in Ashok Nagar of East Delhi, just across the Noida border, is suspected to have killed himself, they said.

"The body was hanging by a 'gamchha' that was used a noose," Rakesh Singh, the SHO of the local police station, said. "Raju lived in Ashok Nagar in Delhi but hailed from Bihar. He took the extreme step due to domestic conflicts, as per the initial investigation," Singh told PTI.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further proceedings are underway, the official added..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Another leading opposition activist detained in Belarus

Belarusian authorities on Wednesday detained one of the last leading members of an opposition council who remained free, moving methodically to end a month of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lawyer Maxim Znak,...

Sena-ruled BMC faces flak over demolition at Kangana bungalow

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday came in for flak after demolishing portions of the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, with some critics saying she was targeted while other defau...

Soccer-Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust

England manager Gareth Southgate said Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will have to regain his trust before they can be considered for selection again after the pair were sent home for breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland. Video footage ea...

Mumbai: Some Marathi actors join NCP

Some Marathi actors joined the ruling NCP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, the party said in a statement. Actors Vijay Patkar, Savita Malpekar, Maya Jadhav, Priydarshan Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020