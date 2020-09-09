Parimal Nathwani takes oath as RS member

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday administered the oath of office in his chamber to Parimal Nathwani of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party

Nathwani has been re-elected as member of the Rajya Sabha for the third term in the biennial election from the State of Andhra Pradesh. Nathwani was elected to Rajya Sabha in May 2008 for his first term and in April 2014 for his second term

Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma and other senior officers of the RS Secretariat were also present on the occasion.