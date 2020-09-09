Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian prime minister criticizes TikTok suicide video

Australian regulators have ruled out prosecuting TikTok over an apparent suicide video under tough new laws prohibiting some forms of violent online images, but the prime minister urged social media companies on Wednesday to take more responsibility for offensive content.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:44 IST
Australian prime minister criticizes TikTok suicide video
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australian regulators have ruled out prosecuting TikTok over an apparent suicide video under tough new laws prohibiting some forms of violent online images, but the prime minister urged social media companies on Wednesday to take more responsibility for offensive content. The Chinese-owned social media platform says it is working to remove videos of a man apparently taking his own life with a gun and banning users who keep trying to spread the clips through the app.

It's the latest example of the ongoing struggle by big tech companies to police their platforms for harmful content amid increasing pressure from regulators. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, Australia's online watchdog, is taking "strong action" against what he described as a "disgraceful video." "Those who run these organizations have a responsibility to those who are watching and particularly when it comes to children," Morrison said in a video released by his office.

"My message to those social media companies is, yes, your products are changing the world, but with that comes a great responsibility and you need to be accountable and you need to be responsible for making sure that your product does not harm Australians, and my government will be making sure that we do everything to hold you to account for that," he said. Australia last year took extraordinary legislative steps to remove violent content from internet platforms.

Social media executives can be imprisoned if their platforms stream real violence under the new laws. The legislation was a response to an Australian gunman who used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live on Facebook as he murdered 51 worshippers in two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. But the eSafety Commissioner's office said TikTok could not be prosecuted under the laws.

"The video is not considered abhorrent violent material -– because it is not violent terrorism, murder or attempted murder, rape, torture or kidnapping," the office said in an email. The office is working with social media companies to "to remove content and monitor the situation," Inman Grant said in a statement.

"Social media companies need to use the tools at their disposal to detect and remove this content much more quickly," she said. Morrison's criticism of TikTok comes after he distanced Australia from the U.S. stance on the company behind it, ByteDance.

President Donald Trump's administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national security risks due to the Chinese ownership. Morrison told the Aspen Security Forum in the United States last month that TikTok did not compromise Australia's security interests, a move that pleased China.

He took the extraordinary step of attacking TikTok in a video a day after the last two Australian journalists working for Australian media left China for fear of detention and the Chinese foreign ministry announced Australian citizen Cheng Lei, a Chinese state media journalist, had been detained because she was "suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China's national security.".

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

New Dutch coronavirus cases spike to 1,140, most since April

The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the Netherlands surged to 1,140 in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Wednesday, the highest daily total since April.Hugo de Jonge announced the figures recorded by the National ...

Delhi Police to deploy teams for action against people violating COVID-19 protocols

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, Delhi Police has decided to constitute dedicated team in every police station to take action against persons violating COVID-19 guidelines.In view of the spread of coronavi...

Boost the Body’s Immunity Through Nutrition

Dr. David Heber, M.D., PhD, FACP, FASN Chairman, Herbalife Nutrition Institute talks about the importance of nutrition in boosting the bodys immunity Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The 2019 novel coronavirus, also known ...

ZCZC PRI GEN NAT

The West Bengal assembly met for the first time on Wednesday since March this year and was adjourned sine die after obituary references. The house met for the single day monsoon session with all precautionary measures as the government is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020