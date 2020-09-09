Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rhea Chakraborty moves court again to seek bail

The NCB on Tuesday said it did not want Rhea Chakraborty's custody as it had already questioned her for three days. After producing her before the additional chief judicial magistrate through video link on Tuesday, the NCB told the court that she was confronted with all other accused, including Showik Chakraborty, during her interrogation and facts in their statements were verified.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:09 IST
Rhea Chakraborty moves court again to seek bail
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by the NCB in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on Wednesday moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai. This is her second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail.

In the fresh plea, filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the 28-year-old actress claimed to be "innocent". "She has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case," said the plea.

The court will hear the bail application on Thursday. Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday after three days of questioning by the agency. Shortly after her arrest, she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

On Wednesday, she was shifted from the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai to the Byculla jail here. Meanwhile the other accused arrested by the NCB, including the actress's brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, his personal staff member Dipesh Sawant, and suspected drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar, were sent in 14-day judicial custody by the sessions court, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.

Show Chakraborty and Sawant have applied for bail and their pleas will also be heard on Thursday, he said. The NCB on Tuesday said it did not want Rhea Chakraborty's custody as it had already questioned her for three days.

After producing her before the additional chief judicial magistrate through a video link on Tuesday, the NCB told the court that she was confronted with all other accused, including Showik Chakraborty, during her interrogation and facts in their statements were verified. The agency claimed that the actress disclosed her involvement in the procurement of drugs for Rajput and related financial transactions and also her instructions to co-accused Miranda, Sawant, and Show Chakraborty.

"Therefore, it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies," the agency said. The sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act invoked against her include 8(c) (sale, possession, or manufacture of banned drugs) and 20 (b)(ii) (possession or use of the small number of banned drugs), as per her lawyers.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14. Various angles surrounding his death are being probed by the NCB, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The NCB is probing the drug angle in the case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty. The actress was recently interrogated by a CBI probe team her as she is the main accused in the abetment of a suicide case filed by Rajput's father, and also questioned by the ED in a money laundering case.

She has denied all the allegations.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

10 more die of coronavirus in Pondy, toll mounts to 347

Five women and as many men succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry on Wednesday while 341 more people contracted the virus, pushing the tally of infections to 18,084. A release from Health and Family Welfare department said 341 new cases were ...

Iskcon's Chandradaya temple reopens

The gates of Iskcons Chandradaya temple at Mayapur, global headquarters of The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, opened from Wednesday, 30 days after closure, with all COVID-19 restrictions in place. Iskcon Mayapur spokesman ...

New Dutch coronavirus cases spike to 1,140, most since April

The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the Netherlands surged to 1,140 in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Wednesday, the highest daily total since April.Hugo de Jonge announced the figures recorded by the National ...

Delhi Police to deploy teams for action against people violating COVID-19 protocols

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, Delhi Police has decided to constitute dedicated team in every police station to take action against persons violating COVID-19 guidelines.In view of the spread of coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020