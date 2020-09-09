German envoy arrives at Russian foreign ministry over Berlin's Navalny statements - RIA

The German ambassador to Moscow arrived at Russia's foreign ministry, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, after being summoned over statements made by Berlin concerning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny following his suspected poisoning last month.

Navalny, 44, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was airlifted to Germany last month after collapsing on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. Germany has concluded he was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok.