Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demolition at Kangana's bungalow: activists slam `selective' action

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday undertook demolition of alleged illegal alterations at Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill before the Bombay High Court stayed the action. Godfrey Pimenta, lawyer and trustee of the NGO Watchdog Foundation, said the BMC should have given at least 48 hours to the actor to reply to its notice, though not seven days' time as asked by her lawyer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:16 IST
Demolition at Kangana's bungalow: activists slam `selective' action

Activists criticized the demolition of `illegal' alterations at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here on Wednesday, saying there are thousands of other illegal structures but the civic body turns a blind eye to them. The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday undertook demolition of alleged illegal alterations at Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill before the Bombay High Court stayed the action.

Godfrey Pimenta, lawyer and trustee of the NGO Watchdog Foundation, said the BMC should have given at least 48 hours to the actor to reply to its notice, though not seven days' time as asked by her lawyer. "There are thousands of illegal structures in the city. The law should be applied equally to all the citizens.

The action shouldn't be selective," he said. Subhash Gupta, another activist, said had the BMC shown such alacrity in removing illegal slums, Mumbai would not have become so "unkempt".

"Thousands of Bangladeshi nationals are staying in illegal 3-4-storey slums a stone's throw away from Kalanagar (where Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lives)," he said. "Hasn't (the BMC) seen those?" he asked.

Activist Jitendra Gupta claimed that the BMC committed a contempt of the Bombay High Court by violating its order in another matter where it had asked the civic body not to carry out demolitions till September in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "Political parties take the liberty to behave like organized gangs against individuals whenever anyone behaves against their wishes," Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece `Saamana' took potshots at Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir (PoK) and calling the city police "mafia". It is a sign of a "deteriorated mindset" to compare Mumbai to PoK and dub the city's police as mafia, it said.

The people of Maharashtra feel that such insult of the city is tantamount to "treason", the Sena mouthpiece added. "But the 106 martyrs (those killed during the agitation for a unified state of Maharashtra in the 1950s) must be shedding tears when the nationalist Modi government's home ministry provides protection to those who commit such an offence," the Sena said.

"Maharashtra is angry, but the BJP is supporting those who are insulting Mumbai and the state's chief minister," the Shiv Sena alleged..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia's Tigray holds regional election in defiance of federal government

Ethiopias northern Tigray region held regional elections on Wednesday in a show of defiance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who called the vote illegal but said the government would not respond with force. Ethiopia had been due to hold n...

In new roles for restructured Railway Board, CEO to retain key portfolios

The Railways has decided the work allocation of its restructured Railway Board with the Chairman and CEO emerging as the all powerful face of the national transporter by retaining the most significant safety, security and infrastructure por...

HC stays demolition at Kangana's bungalow, questions BMC's intentions

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition of alleged illegal alterations at actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow here, saying the civic bodys conduct was malafide and deplorable. A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I ...

U.S. becoming key driver of militarization in South China Sea, says top China diplomat

The Chinese governments senior diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Wednesday the United States is directly intervening in territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea due to its own political needs. It is becoming the bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020