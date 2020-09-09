French minister: we expect Britain to honour EU divorce deal
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:29 IST
France's Europe minister said on Wednesday Britain should keep its word and honour the agreement it concluded with the European Union on its withdrawal from the bloc.
"Respect for the withdrawal agreement is not negotiable," the minister, Clement Beaune, wrote on Twitter.
"Commitments have been made, they should be kept to. Between friends and allies, we need to keep our word and respect the law. The European Union has made its commitments, we expect the same from the United Kingdom."
