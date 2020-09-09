Left Menu
French minister: we expect Britain to honour EU divorce deal

France's Europe minister said on Wednesday Britain should keep its word and honour the agreement it concluded with the European Union on its withdrawal from the bloc. "Respect for the withdrawal agreement is not negotiable," the minister, Clement Beaune, wrote on Twitter. "Commitments have been made, they should be kept to.

France's Europe minister said on Wednesday Britain should keep its word and honour the agreement it concluded with the European Union on its withdrawal from the bloc.

"Respect for the withdrawal agreement is not negotiable," the minister, Clement Beaune, wrote on Twitter.

"Commitments have been made, they should be kept to. Between friends and allies, we need to keep our word and respect the law. The European Union has made its commitments, we expect the same from the United Kingdom."

Ethiopia's Tigray holds regional election in defiance of federal government

Ethiopias northern Tigray region held regional elections on Wednesday in a show of defiance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who called the vote illegal but said the government would not respond with force. Ethiopia had been due to hold n...

In new roles for restructured Railway Board, CEO to retain key portfolios

The Railways has decided the work allocation of its restructured Railway Board with the Chairman and CEO emerging as the all powerful face of the national transporter by retaining the most significant safety, security and infrastructure por...

HC stays demolition at Kangana's bungalow, questions BMC's intentions

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition of alleged illegal alterations at actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow here, saying the civic bodys conduct was malafide and deplorable. A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I ...

U.S. becoming key driver of militarization in South China Sea, says top China diplomat

The Chinese governments senior diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Wednesday the United States is directly intervening in territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea due to its own political needs. It is becoming the bi...
