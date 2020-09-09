Left Menu
Development News Edition

22 products to combat COVID-19 unveiled by startups

Portable medical-grade refrigeration system for safe transport of biologicals like vaccines and Doctor VideoBot to address queries about transmission were among the 22 products. Among them, six products were supervised by the Bengaluru Bio-Innovation Centre (BBC) under the aegis of Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and 16 products were supervised by Karnataka Startup Cell, KITS, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:41 IST
22 products to combat COVID-19 unveiled by startups
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In what is touted as a simple and cost-effective method for detection of COVID-19, 22 new products of startups incubated by Bangalore Bio-innovation Centre and Startup Karnataka were launched on Wednesday. Portable medical-grade refrigeration system for safe transport of biologicals like vaccines and Doctor VideoBot to address queries about transmission were among the 22 products.

Among them, six products were supervised by the Bengaluru Bio-Innovation Centre (BBC) under the aegis of Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and 16 products were supervised by Karnataka Startup Cell, KITS, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T. The products, launched by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan through an online platform, have exhibited the innovation potential of Bengaluru and the state of Karnataka, an official press release said.

Narayan is also Minister for IT, BT, and S&T. Additional Chief Secretary to the Department of IT, BT and S&T, E V Ramana Reddy, said the department has provided help to get the 22 products developed to the launch stage and would help them in connecting them to right business partners through Karnataka Startup Cell and the BBC.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT-SINE, Mumbai, and BBC to open up a co-incubation model where funding and technical expertise would meet networking support, the officials said. Among the products was CoviDx mPlex 3R and 4R which is an in-vitro RT-PCR qualitative assay for the detection of COVID-19 utilising three and four genes identification.

UVEE beamer is a device that eliminates germs by denaturing their DNA within 30 seconds and is unmanned with 360 degrees UV exposure. RespirAID is a portable, affordable alternative for prolonged manual ventilation that delivers intermittent positive pressure ventilation with essential ventilator parameters and provides automated respiratory assistance for patients.

Also, Emvlio, a portable medical-grade refrigeration system, is for safe transport of biologicals like vaccines, blood and serums. AskDoc, a Doctor VideoBot addressing queries on COVID-19 disease transmission and contagion control, is supported with multi-lingual voice and text formats.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

England tightens socialising rules as COVID infections rise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions on social gatherings in England on Wednesday, saying there was a clear need to act after a spike in COVID-19 infections. Speaking at a televised news conference, flanked by his top med...

EU environment lawmakers edge towards a 60% emissions cut by 2030, ahead of vote

Lawmakers in the European Parliaments environment committee have agreed by a razor-thin majority vote to support a 60 European Union emissions reduction target for 2030, ahead of a key vote on Thursday. Lawmakers are scuffling over their po...

Injured Hayward cleared, working with Celtics' trainers

Gordon Hayward cleared quarantine and has the green light to begin his return to the Boston Celtics. The forward can work with team trainers. He began by shedding a protective boot and walking in grass without shoes to strengthen his ankle....

Hyderabad Metro services resume in all 3 Corridors

Hyderabad,Sep 9 PTI Metro Rail services were operationalised in all three corridors of the elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the city on Wednesday on the third day of resumption of services, after over five months of the coronavirus-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020