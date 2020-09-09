Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart; discusses ways to enhance bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held "excellent talks" with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during which they discussed bilateral strategic ties and exchanged views on the international situation.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:04 IST
Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart; discusses ways to enhance bilateral ties
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held "excellent talks" with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during which they discussed bilateral strategic ties and exchanged views on the international situation. Jaishankar is here on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"Pleasure to meet FM Sergey Lavrov, this time in person. Excellent talks that reflect our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Value our exchanges on the international situation," Jaishankar tweeted. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here and discussed ways to boost India's strategic partnership with the two Central Asian countries.

"A fruitful meeting with FM Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyz Republic on SCO sidelines," Jaishankar tweeted after his first bilateral meeting of the day. The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest.

"Agreed to further enhance our strategic partnership in all spheres," Jaishankar wrote. Jaishankar thanked Aidarbekov for the support in facilitating the return of Indian nationals from the Central Asian country. Air India operated several flights under Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate its nationals stranded in other nations due to lockdown.

About 4,500 Indian students are studying medicine in various medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. A few businessmen are engaged in trade and services in Kyrgyzstan, according to the Indian Embassy in Bishkek. Jaishankar later said he held a warm meeting with Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

"Pleased with our growing bilateral and regional cooperation. Highly value this strategic partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM defends controversial bill to override parts of Brexit divorce pact

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended a controversial new bill tabled in Parliament which is set to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, or so-called divorce pact, struck with the European Union EU ahead of Brexit. Th...

Odisha: Four Maoists killed, one jawan injured in exchange of fire

Four Maoists were killed and a Special Operation Group SOG jawan was injured, following an encounter at Kalahandi-Kandhamal border, the Odisha Police said on Wednesday. As per it, the exchange of fire took place at 11 am after a team of Spe...

England tightens socialising rules as COVID infections rise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions on social gatherings in England on Wednesday, saying there was a clear need to act after a spike in COVID-19 infections. Speaking at a televised news conference, flanked by his top med...

EU environment lawmakers edge towards a 60% emissions cut by 2030, ahead of vote

Lawmakers in the European Parliaments environment committee have agreed by a razor-thin majority vote to support a 60 European Union emissions reduction target for 2030, ahead of a key vote on Thursday. Lawmakers are scuffling over their po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020