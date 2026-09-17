Ovechkin's Stand: National Pride or Political Alliance?

Alexander Ovechkin, the National Hockey League's (NHL) all-time leading goal scorer, defended his decision to appear in a political campaign ad for the United Russia party, which has strong ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at the Washington Capitals' media day, Ovechkin stated that his participation was based on his nationality, explaining, "I'm Russian. As soon as I'm done playing hockey, I'm probably going to stay there. I'm gonna live there, my kids gonna live there. I'm for peace and love and I hope everything's going to be okay."

Ovechkin, who was seen standing behind Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the video, has faced scrutiny for his connections to Putin. When asked about his decision to participate in the ad, Ovechkin reaffirmed his support for his country and said he had no hesitations about being involved.