Don't allow transgressions, maintain utter discipline: Army instructs ground commanders

Engaged in a stand-off with the Chinese Army, the Indian Army has given instructions to field commanders that the Chinese should not be allowed to transgress at any cost and also directed them that troops should maintain utter discipline while protecting Indian territory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The field commanders have also been told that while patrolling their respective areas of responsibility or accomplishing any task, there should not be any extra display of strength or overuse of force, government sources told ANI. On the situation along the border, the sources said that the Chinese Army is carrying out firing practice well within territory controlled by them in Tibet but it can be heard on the Indian side at many locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said that India has strengthened its defences along the positions occupied by the Indian Army near Rezang La and Rechen La heights by putting concertina wires and the Chinese troops have been warned that there would be consequences if they try to breach Indian defence, the sources said. The Indian side has also taken up the issue of Chinese Army's soldiers carrying stick machetes and spears along with them during the deployment close to the Indian positions during talks at the Brigade Commander level, they added.

Sources said the Chinese Army has deployed close to 50,000 troops along with heavy tanks and artillery. On the opposite Indian side of Chushul, the Chinese have been lining up their tanks and infantry combat vehicles within their territory near the friction areas as they have brought in a lot of heavy weaponry to the area, they said. (ANI)

