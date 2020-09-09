Left Menu
Kushwaha writes letter to PM for OBC quota in medical colleges

Considering the urgency and significance of the issue, I would request you to kindly give necessary directions at the earliest for the implementation of the apex court judgment delivered on August 31, 2020 so that OBC candidates can get justice, Kushwaha said in his letter to Modi.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:51 IST
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to give necessary directions for ensuring reservation for OBC candidates in medical colleges in view of the recent Supreme Court judgement. Kushwaha in his letter said that the Medical Council of India (MCI) has framed rules which has provision of zero per cent reservation for candidates belonging to Other Backward Class on seats contributed by states under all India quota in medical colleges.

In a judgment delivered by five-judge constitution bench on August 31, 2020, the apex court had said that the Medical Council of India, which has been constituted under MCI Act 1956, has no power to make provisions for giving reservation. The court had also said that states are empowered to make special provisions for reservation of seats for in service doctors in postgraduate medical courses, Kushwaha said quoting the judgment.

The judgement further said that in a federal structure, both states and the Parliament have the constitutional mandate to take steps and act for the welfare of SC, ST and socially backward classes, he quoted. Kushwaha said that despite the apex court judgment, no efforts have been made by the health ministry to dispose of the issue so far and drew the prime minister's attention to UG-2020 NEET exam which has not been held yet.

He urged the prime minister to give directions to the health ministry in this regard so that OBC reservation can be implemented from this academic session on seats contributed by states under all India quota in medical colleges. Considering the urgency and significance of the issue, I would request you to kindly give necessary directions at the earliest for the implementation of the apex court judgment delivered on August 31, 2020 so that OBC candidates can get justice, Kushwaha said in his letter to Modi.

