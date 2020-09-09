Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolivia refers August 2020 protests to International Criminal Court - prosecutor

The interim government of Bolivia has referred protests and blockades by opposition supporters this August ahead of the presidential vote in October to the International Criminal Court, the court's prosecutor said in a statement Wednesday. "The referring state requests the prosecutor to initiate an investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed on the territory of Bolivia," the prosecution statement said.

Reuters | Sucre | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:03 IST
Bolivia refers August 2020 protests to International Criminal Court - prosecutor
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The interim government of Bolivia has referred protests and blockades by opposition supporters this August ahead of the presidential vote in October to the International Criminal Court, the court's prosecutor said in a statement Wednesday.

"The referring state requests the prosecutor to initiate an investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed on the territory of Bolivia," the prosecution statement said. It said the referral was linked to the August protests and blockades by opposition parties. The Bolivian government says the protests and roadblock constituted the crime of "intentionally causing great suffering" to the civilian population because people were cut off from medical services and supplies resulting in several deaths.

Tensions are high as the South American nation heads for a presidential election on Oct. 18 that has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In August, supporters of former president Evo Morales demanded an earlier vote through protests and roadblocks which the government said led to deaths after medical oxygen transports could not get through to hospitals.

The office of the prosecutor gave no timeline for a decision on whether or not to open an investigation, the first step in building a future case. It did stress that a referral does not automatically lead to the opening of an investigation.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

France says U.S. blocking global digital tax talks

The U.S. government is blocking international talks on cross-border taxation of digital giants and Europe should prepare to go ahead with a European tax if there is no global deal by year end, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on ...

Soccer-Italy's Serie A clears way for private equity investment

Italys Serie A soccer clubs agreed on Wednesday to set up a new media company to handle the broadcast rights for top-flight Italian soccer and are deciding between two rival private equity bids seeking a stake in the business, club official...

Three districts of Nepal ease lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus

Authorities from three districts of Nepal have decided to ease the lockdown imposed three weeks ago to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official statement said on Wednesday. Nepals coronavirus tally jumped to 49,219 on Wednesday wit...

DMRC's Blue, Pink lines reopen; interchange facility at 9 stations start after 171-day COVID hiatus

Delhi Metros Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with interchange facilities at nine stations on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The services resumed with curtailed operations on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020