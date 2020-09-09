Illegal firearms manufacturing unit busted in Muzaffarnagar

Illegal firearms manufacturing unit busted in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:17 IST
A police team raided an illegal arms manufacturing unit here on Wednesday and seized 19 pistols, two rifles and 25 cartridges, officials said
The illegal firearms factory was set up in a forested area near Bhikki village under Sikheda Police station limits, they said
According to SHO Ramvir Singh, two men, identified as Khalid and Surendra, have been arrested in this connection.
