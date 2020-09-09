Sub-inspector attacked in Mathura

Sub-inspector attacked in MathuraPTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:56 IST
Five members of a family allegedly attacked a sub-inspector after an altercation with him here, officials said on Wednesday. Uadaiveer Singh was inside Managadhi police outpost on Tuesday night when five members of the family, including two woman, attacked him, after a brief altercation, said SP (Rural) Srish Chand
An FIR has been registered and a search is on for the accused, he Said.
