12 arrested for parading couple in shoe garlands with blackened face: Police

Twelve persons, including a municipal ward representative, were held in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly parading a couple after blackening their faces and forcing them to wear garlands of shoes, said police. A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act, police said.

The incident took place in the Hata police station area of Kushinagar with a purported video of the incident surfacing on social media, they added. 'Sabhasad' (ward representative) Hamid Ansari is among those taken into custody, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra said.

"A video of Hata area of the district went viral on social media which showed a man and a woman with their faces blackened and made to wear garlands of shoes, being paraded in the village. Police took cognisance of the matter, and 12 people, including the ''sabhasad'', were arrested," he said. "Police are interrogating them. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," the SP added.